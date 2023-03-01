Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) has gone up by 0.14% for the week, with a -9.22% drop in the past month and a -7.05% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.52% for SEE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.82% for SEE stock, with a simple moving average of -9.05% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) is 14.60x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SEE is 1.24. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) is $57.38, which is $9.38 above the current market price. The public float for SEE is 143.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.60% of that float. On March 01, 2023, SEE’s average trading volume was 1.01M shares.

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE)’s stock price has decreased by -1.78 compared to its previous closing price of 49.50. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEE stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SEE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SEE in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $59 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEE reach a price target of $59. The rating they have provided for SEE stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 05th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to SEE, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

SEE Trading at -6.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares sank -8.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEE rose by +0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.41. In addition, Sealed Air Corporation saw -2.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEE starting from Whitaker Jerry R., who purchase 500 shares at the price of $43.56 back on Nov 04. After this action, Whitaker Jerry R. now owns 10,521 shares of Sealed Air Corporation, valued at $21,780 using the latest closing price.

Ahmad Zubaid, the Director of Sealed Air Corporation, purchase 1,200 shares at $42.12 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Ahmad Zubaid is holding 1,200 shares at $50,544 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEE

Equity return is now at value 206.50, with 8.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.