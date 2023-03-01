Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for STNG is at 0.43. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for STNG is 48.45M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.12% of that float. The average trading volume for STNG on March 01, 2023 was 1.49M shares.

STNG) stock’s latest price update

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG)’s stock price has decreased by -2.36 compared to its previous closing price of 61.82. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

STNG’s Market Performance

STNG’s stock has fallen by -0.95% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 27.13% and a quarterly rise of 14.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.47% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.17% for Scorpio Tankers Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.88% for STNG stock, with a simple moving average of 36.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STNG stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for STNG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for STNG in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $38 based on the research report published on October 11th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STNG reach a price target of $47. The rating they have provided for STNG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 21st, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to STNG, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on April 27th of the previous year.

STNG Trading at 12.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares surge +30.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STNG fell by -0.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +129.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.19. In addition, Scorpio Tankers Inc. saw 12.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for STNG

Equity return is now at value 30.60, with 13.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.