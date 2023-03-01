Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.29.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) is $13.71, which is $1.8 above the current market price. The public float for SBRA is 228.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.68% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SBRA on March 01, 2023 was 1.84M shares.

SBRA) stock’s latest price update

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: SBRA)’s stock price has decreased by -1.98 compared to its previous closing price of 12.15. however, the company has experienced a -6.22% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SBRA’s Market Performance

SBRA’s stock has fallen by -6.22% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.52% and a quarterly drop of -5.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.29% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.90% for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.76% for SBRA stock, with a simple moving average of -12.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBRA

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SBRA reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for SBRA stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on November 14th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to SBRA, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on October 10th of the previous year.

SBRA Trading at -7.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.29%, as shares sank -10.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBRA fell by -6.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.98. In addition, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. saw -4.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SBRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.26 for the present operating margin

+43.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stands at -12.55. Equity return is now at value -2.40, with -1.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.