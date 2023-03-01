Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY)’s stock price has decreased by -3.75 compared to its previous closing price of 101.48. However, the company has experienced a -3.04% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) Right Now?

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RY is 0.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RY is $98.96, which is $8.92 above the current price. The public float for RY is 1.39B and currently, short sellers hold a 2.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RY on March 01, 2023 was 929.71K shares.

RY’s Market Performance

The stock of Royal Bank of Canada (RY) has seen a -3.04% decrease in the past week, with a -3.17% drop in the past month, and a -0.98% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.34% for RY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.86% for RY stock, with a simple moving average of 0.61% for the last 200 days.

RY Trading at -1.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares sank -4.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RY fell by -3.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.42. In addition, Royal Bank of Canada saw 3.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.78 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Royal Bank of Canada stands at +23.97. Equity return is now at value 16.00, with 0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Royal Bank of Canada (RY) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.