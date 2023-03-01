Rover Group Inc. (ROVR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ROVR)’s stock price has increased by 10.29 compared to its previous closing price of 3.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ROVR) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Rover Group Inc. (ROVR) is $5.47, which is $1.54 above the current market price. The public float for ROVR is 164.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ROVR on March 01, 2023 was 369.69K shares.

ROVR’s Market Performance

ROVR stock saw an increase of 8.57% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.57% and a quarterly increase of -10.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.55% for Rover Group Inc. (ROVR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.07% for ROVR stock, with a simple moving average of 0.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROVR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROVR stocks, with Gordon Haskett repeating the rating for ROVR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ROVR in the upcoming period, according to Gordon Haskett is $3.50 based on the research report published on August 09th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ROVR reach a price target of $4.50. The rating they have provided for ROVR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 15th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to ROVR, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on July 07th of the previous year.

ROVR Trading at 7.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.81%, as shares surge +4.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROVR rose by +8.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.03. In addition, Rover Group Inc. saw 13.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROVR starting from EASTERLY AARON, who sale 30,117 shares at the price of $4.50 back on Dec 09. After this action, EASTERLY AARON now owns 3,297,247 shares of Rover Group Inc., valued at $135,526 using the latest closing price.

TURNER BRENTON R., the President & COO of Rover Group Inc., sale 19,421 shares at $4.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that TURNER BRENTON R. is holding 1,080,391 shares at $87,394 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROVR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.15 for the present operating margin

+69.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rover Group Inc. stands at -58.31. Equity return is now at value 2.20, with 1.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.24.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Rover Group Inc. (ROVR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.