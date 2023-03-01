Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST)’s stock price has decreased by -0.34 compared to its previous closing price of 110.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/18/22 that Off-Price Retailers TJX and Ross Are Getting Their Mojo Back

Is It Worth Investing in Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) Right Now?

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ROST is at 0.99. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ROST is $124.70, which is $13.69 above the current market price. The public float for ROST is 338.20M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.34% of that float. The average trading volume for ROST on March 01, 2023 was 2.19M shares.

ROST’s Market Performance

The stock of Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) has seen a -2.10% decrease in the past week, with a -7.48% drop in the past month, and a -4.66% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.87% for ROST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.99% for ROST stock, with a simple moving average of 15.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROST stocks, with Gordon Haskett repeating the rating for ROST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ROST in the upcoming period, according to Gordon Haskett is $130 based on the research report published on November 18th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ROST reach a price target of $110, previously predicting the price at $90. The rating they have provided for ROST stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 25th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to ROST, setting the target price at $102 in the report published on August 02nd of the previous year.

ROST Trading at -4.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares sank -7.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROST fell by -2.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.71. In addition, Ross Stores Inc. saw -4.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROST starting from BUSH MICHAEL J, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $81.46 back on Jun 08. After this action, BUSH MICHAEL J now owns 34,496 shares of Ross Stores Inc., valued at $81,456 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.33 for the present operating margin

+27.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ross Stores Inc. stands at +9.11. Equity return is now at value 34.90, with 10.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.