Rollins Inc. (ROL) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Rollins Inc. (NYSE: ROL) is 47.00x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ROL is 0.65. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Rollins Inc. (ROL) is $39.75, which is $4.55 above the current market price. The public float for ROL is 236.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.41% of that float. On March 01, 2023, ROL’s average trading volume was 1.47M shares.

ROL) stock’s latest price update

Rollins Inc. (NYSE: ROL)’s stock price has increased by 0.28 compared to its previous closing price of 35.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.51% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ROL’s Market Performance

Rollins Inc. (ROL) has seen a -0.51% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.28% decline in the past month and a -11.98% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.79% for ROL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.51% for ROL stock, with a simple moving average of -4.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROL stocks, with Redburn repeating the rating for ROL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ROL in the upcoming period, according to Redburn is $62 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ROL reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for ROL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 25th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to ROL, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on September 06th of the previous year.

ROL Trading at -3.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares sank -1.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROL fell by -0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.72. In addition, Rollins Inc. saw -3.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROL starting from Chandler Elizabeth B, who sale 2,129 shares at the price of $36.57 back on Jan 26. After this action, Chandler Elizabeth B now owns 96,960 shares of Rollins Inc., valued at $77,858 using the latest closing price.

ROLLINS GARY W, the CHAIRMAN AND CEO of Rollins Inc., sale 7,750,000 shares at $39.62 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that ROLLINS GARY W is holding 209,091,263 shares at $307,055,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.30 for the present operating margin

+48.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rollins Inc. stands at +13.67. Equity return is now at value 31.30, with 17.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Rollins Inc. (ROL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.