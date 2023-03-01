Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE: REXR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.49 compared to its previous closing price of 60.76. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.89% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE: REXR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE: REXR) is above average at 65.43x. The 36-month beta value for REXR is also noteworthy at 0.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for REXR is $70.33, which is $10.04 above than the current price. The public float for REXR is 188.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.34% of that float. The average trading volume of REXR on March 01, 2023 was 1.36M shares.

REXR’s Market Performance

REXR’s stock has seen a -0.89% decrease for the week, with a -4.31% drop in the past month and a 8.37% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.11% for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.62% for REXR stock, with a simple moving average of 2.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REXR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REXR stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for REXR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for REXR in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $77 based on the research report published on February 06th of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REXR reach a price target of $64. The rating they have provided for REXR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 13th, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Peer Perform” to REXR, setting the target price at $63 in the report published on June 21st of the previous year.

REXR Trading at 2.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REXR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares sank -2.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REXR fell by -0.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.64. In addition, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. saw 10.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REXR starting from Schwimmer Howard, who sale 15,350 shares at the price of $65.27 back on Aug 01. After this action, Schwimmer Howard now owns 52,720 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc., valued at $1,001,856 using the latest closing price.

Schwimmer Howard, the Co-CEO, Co-President of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc., sale 16,402 shares at $62.15 during a trade that took place back on Jul 25, which means that Schwimmer Howard is holding 68,070 shares at $1,019,361 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REXR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.78 for the present operating margin

+45.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. stands at +26.40. Equity return is now at value 2.80, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.