Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 25.21x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.17. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) by analysts is $28.75, which is $1.04 above the current market price. The public float for RVLV is 40.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.89% of that float. On March 01, 2023, the average trading volume of RVLV was 1.18M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

RVLV) stock’s latest price update

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE: RVLV)’s stock price has increased by 2.85 compared to its previous closing price of 26.33. However, the company has seen a 8.93% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RVLV’s Market Performance

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) has seen a 8.93% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -3.42% decline in the past month and a 6.91% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.33% for RVLV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.40% for RVLV stock, with a simple moving average of 4.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVLV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVLV stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for RVLV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RVLV in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $35 based on the research report published on February 07th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RVLV reach a price target of $28, previously predicting the price at $34. The rating they have provided for RVLV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 05th, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to RVLV, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

RVLV Trading at 7.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.46%, as shares sank -1.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVLV rose by +8.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.16. In addition, Revolve Group Inc. saw 21.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVLV starting from Karanikolas Michael, who sale 66,211 shares at the price of $52.81 back on Apr 07. After this action, Karanikolas Michael now owns 0 shares of Revolve Group Inc., valued at $3,496,524 using the latest closing price.

MMMK Development, Inc., the 10% Owner of Revolve Group Inc., sale 66,211 shares at $52.81 during a trade that took place back on Apr 07, which means that MMMK Development, Inc. is holding 0 shares at $3,496,524 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVLV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.64 for the present operating margin

+53.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Revolve Group Inc. stands at +5.33. Equity return is now at value 24.60, with 15.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.86.

Conclusion

To sum up, Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.