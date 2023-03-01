Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RVNC is 0.87.

The average price recommended by analysts for Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) is $35.17, which is $0.47 above the current market price. The public float for RVNC is 79.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.80% of that float. On March 01, 2023, RVNC’s average trading volume was 1.50M shares.

RVNC stock's latest price update

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC)’s stock price has decreased by -1.14 compared to its previous closing price of 35.10. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/08/22 that FDA Approves New Botox Competitor From Revance Therapeutics

RVNC’s Market Performance

RVNC’s stock has risen by 4.58% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.74% and a quarterly rise of 50.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.99% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.70% for Revance Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.06% for RVNC stock, with a simple moving average of 58.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVNC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for RVNC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for RVNC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $27 based on the research report published on October 11th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RVNC reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for RVNC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 22nd, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to RVNC, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on October 25th of the previous year.

RVNC Trading at 23.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.99%, as shares surge +5.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVNC rose by +4.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +162.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.76. In addition, Revance Therapeutics Inc. saw 87.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVNC starting from Schilke Tobin, who sale 3,201 shares at the price of $34.60 back on Feb 01. After this action, Schilke Tobin now owns 54,676 shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc., valued at $110,755 using the latest closing price.

Schilke Tobin, the CFO of Revance Therapeutics Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $31.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 20, which means that Schilke Tobin is holding 57,877 shares at $31,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-353.06 for the present operating margin

+44.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Revance Therapeutics Inc. stands at -361.59. Equity return is now at value -461.50, with -44.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.