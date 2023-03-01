Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) has gone down by -1.85% for the week, with a -11.94% drop in the past month and a 2.29% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.02% for RPAY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.63% for RPAY stock, with a simple moving average of -11.86% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RPAY is 0.99.

The public float for RPAY is 85.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RPAY on March 01, 2023 was 773.27K shares.

RPAY) stock’s latest price update

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY)’s stock price has decreased by -0.47 compared to its previous closing price of 8.52. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPAY stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for RPAY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RPAY in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $9 based on the research report published on November 14th of the previous year 2022.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RPAY reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for RPAY stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on August 10th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to RPAY, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on August 10th of the previous year.

RPAY Trading at -3.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares sank -9.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPAY fell by -1.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.34. In addition, Repay Holdings Corporation saw 5.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPAY starting from Jackson Michael Frank, who sale 62,500 shares at the price of $7.90 back on Nov 17. After this action, Jackson Michael Frank now owns 54,769 shares of Repay Holdings Corporation, valued at $493,750 using the latest closing price.

KIGHT PETER J, the Director of Repay Holdings Corporation, purchase 65,000 shares at $7.41 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that KIGHT PETER J is holding 1,560,559 shares at $481,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.90 for the present operating margin

+33.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Repay Holdings Corporation stands at -22.84. Equity return is now at value 0.40, with 0.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.