Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s (RS) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, RS stock has gone up by 2.44%, with a monthly gain of 9.33% and a quarterly surge of 17.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.72% for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.16% for RS stock, with a simple moving average of 26.27% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) Right Now?

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.31x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.90.

The public float for RS is 58.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.18% of that float. On March 01, 2023, the average trading volume of RS was 399.87K shares.

RS) stock’s latest price update

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS)’s stock price has increased by 1.22 compared to its previous closing price of 244.86. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $231 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RS reach a price target of $201, previously predicting the price at $218. The rating they have provided for RS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 06th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to RS, setting the target price at $230 in the report published on August 15th of the previous year.

RS Trading at 12.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares surge +11.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RS rose by +2.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $236.96. In addition, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. saw 22.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RS starting from HOFFMAN JAMES DONALD, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $245.92 back on Feb 22. After this action, HOFFMAN JAMES DONALD now owns 55,333 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co., valued at $4,918,417 using the latest closing price.

HOFFMAN JAMES DONALD, the Director of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co., sale 20,000 shares at $243.20 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that HOFFMAN JAMES DONALD is holding 75,333 shares at $4,863,988 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.72 for the present operating margin

+29.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. stands at +10.81. Equity return is now at value 29.10, with 19.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.55.

Conclusion

To sum up, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.