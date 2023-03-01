Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB)’s stock price has increased by 25.59 compared to its previous closing price of 8.51. but the company has seen a 13.82% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/31/22 that Burger Chain Red Robin Names Todd Wilson Finance Chief

Is It Worth Investing in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.71. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) by analysts is $7.50, which is -$3.19 below the current market price. The public float for RRGB is 15.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.46% of that float. On March 01, 2023, the average trading volume of RRGB was 249.59K shares.

RRGB’s Market Performance

RRGB stock saw an increase of 13.82% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 22.71% and a quarterly increase of 34.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.26% for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.72% for RRGB stock, with a simple moving average of 31.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RRGB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RRGB stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for RRGB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RRGB in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $14 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RRGB reach a price target of $7.50, previously predicting the price at $12.50. The rating they have provided for RRGB stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 21st, 2022.

RRGB Trading at 30.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RRGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.81%, as shares surge +23.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RRGB rose by +17.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.59. In addition, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. saw 91.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RRGB starting from Hart Gerard Johan, who purchase 14,293 shares at the price of $7.64 back on Nov 16. After this action, Hart Gerard Johan now owns 158,656 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc., valued at $109,241 using the latest closing price.

PACE DAVID, the Director of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc., purchase 14,492 shares at $6.90 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that PACE DAVID is holding 46,081 shares at $99,995 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RRGB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.65 for the present operating margin

+8.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. stands at -4.30. Equity return is now at value -82.30, with -6.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.

Conclusion

To sum up, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.