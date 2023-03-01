Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) has seen a 5.71% increase in the past week, with a -4.57% drop in the past month, and a -11.99% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.46% for RXRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.72% for RXRX stock, with a simple moving average of -10.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) is $17.40, which is $8.35 above the current market price. The public float for RXRX is 168.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.25% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RXRX on March 01, 2023 was 1.14M shares.

RXRX) stock’s latest price update

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX)’s stock price has increased by 5.57 compared to its previous closing price of 7.72. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.71% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXRX stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for RXRX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RXRX in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $20 based on the research report published on September 16th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RXRX reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for RXRX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 18th, 2022.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to RXRX, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on March 04th of the previous year.

RXRX Trading at -0.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.59%, as shares surge +1.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXRX rose by +5.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.30. In addition, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 5.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RXRX starting from Mubadala Investment Co PJSC, who purchase 52,500 shares at the price of $7.69 back on Feb 27. After this action, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC now owns 12,869,423 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $403,725 using the latest closing price.

Mubadala Investment Co PJSC, the 10% Owner of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 109,118 shares at $7.64 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Mubadala Investment Co PJSC is holding 12,816,923 shares at $833,552 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RXRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1795.79 for the present operating margin

+10.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -1832.18. Equity return is now at value -53.00, with -37.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.46.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.