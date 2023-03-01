Real-Time Update: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) has seen a -0.76% decrease in the past week, with a -8.80% drop in the past month, and a 13.83% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.50% for EL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.47% for EL stock, with a simple moving average of 0.90% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) Right Now?

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.92x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EL is 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EL is $289.46, which is $42.02 above the current price. The public float for EL is 230.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EL on March 01, 2023 was 1.62M shares.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL)’s stock price has increased by 1.77 compared to its previous closing price of 243.05. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/23/22 that Stocks With China Exposure Are Rising With Reopening Hopes

Analysts’ Opinion of EL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for EL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $295 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EL reach a price target of $300, previously predicting the price at $245. The rating they have provided for EL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

Redburn gave a rating of “Sell” to EL, setting the target price at $210 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

EL Trading at -3.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares sank -10.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EL fell by -0.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $254.72. In addition, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. saw -0.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EL starting from Haney Carl P., who sale 9,741 shares at the price of $253.90 back on Feb 13. After this action, Haney Carl P. now owns 4,773 shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., valued at $2,473,240 using the latest closing price.

Hyman Jennifer, the Director of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., sale 5,234 shares at $266.88 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that Hyman Jennifer is holding 1,000 shares at $1,396,847 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.21 for the present operating margin

+75.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. stands at +13.47. Equity return is now at value 25.80, with 7.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.