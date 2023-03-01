Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM)’s stock price has increased by 22.02 compared to its previous closing price of 6.72. However, the company has seen a 24.24% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 3.20.

The public float for RYAM is 61.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.90% of that float. On March 01, 2023, the average trading volume of RYAM was 642.26K shares.

RYAM’s Market Performance

RYAM stock saw an increase of 24.24% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 21.48% and a quarterly increase of 5.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.54% for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.14% for RYAM stock, with a simple moving average of 55.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RYAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RYAM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for RYAM by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for RYAM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $8 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RYAM reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for RYAM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 18th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to RYAM, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on April 07th of the previous year.

RYAM Trading at 10.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.33%, as shares surge +22.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYAM rose by +24.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.02. In addition, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. saw -14.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RYAM starting from Posze James L Jr, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $7.55 back on Nov 16. After this action, Posze James L Jr now owns 121,888 shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., valued at $37,754 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RYAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.88 for the present operating margin

+4.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. stands at -3.54. Equity return is now at value -5.40, with -1.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.19.

Conclusion

To sum up, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.