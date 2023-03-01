Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN)’s stock price has decreased by -0.97 compared to its previous closing price of 21.56. However, the company has seen a -1.52% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) is 4.88x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RDN is 1.16. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Radian Group Inc. (RDN) is $24.36, which is $3.01 above the current market price. The public float for RDN is 155.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.38% of that float. On March 01, 2023, RDN’s average trading volume was 1.22M shares.

RDN’s Market Performance

The stock of Radian Group Inc. (RDN) has seen a -1.52% decrease in the past week, with a -1.79% drop in the past month, and a 10.51% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.39% for RDN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.45% for RDN stock, with a simple moving average of 3.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RDN stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for RDN by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for RDN in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $21 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RDN reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for RDN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

RDN Trading at 3.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares sank -0.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDN fell by -1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.10. In addition, Radian Group Inc. saw 11.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDN starting from McMahon Brien, who sale 32,831 shares at the price of $19.50 back on Nov 25. After this action, McMahon Brien now owns 95,308 shares of Radian Group Inc., valued at $640,172 using the latest closing price.

Hoffman Edward J, the Sr. EVP, General Counsel of Radian Group Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $20.75 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that Hoffman Edward J is holding 118,534 shares at $207,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+87.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Radian Group Inc. stands at +62.39. Equity return is now at value 17.50, with 9.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Radian Group Inc. (RDN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.