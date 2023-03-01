Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) has seen a 1.94% increase in the past week, with a -3.38% drop in the past month, and a -7.21% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.11% for PRU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.04% for PRU stock, with a simple moving average of 0.61% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE: PRU) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.40. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) is $103.07, which is $2.85 above the current market price. The public float for PRU is 365.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRU on March 01, 2023 was 1.59M shares.

PRU) stock’s latest price update

Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE: PRU)’s stock price has increased by 0.98 compared to its previous closing price of 99.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.94% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/01/22 that Prudential Suffers Big Loss on Rising Rates

Analysts’ Opinion of PRU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRU stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PRU by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for PRU in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $96 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRU reach a price target of $101. The rating they have provided for PRU stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 16th, 2022.

PRU Trading at -0.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares sank -3.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRU rose by +1.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.92. In addition, Prudential Financial Inc. saw 0.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRU starting from SULLIVAN ANDREW F, who sale 11,405 shares at the price of $100.95 back on Feb 17. After this action, SULLIVAN ANDREW F now owns 12,300 shares of Prudential Financial Inc., valued at $1,151,335 using the latest closing price.

SCHMIDT TIMOTHY L, the Senior Vice President of Prudential Financial Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $103.55 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that SCHMIDT TIMOTHY L is holding 16,198 shares at $207,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.45 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Prudential Financial Inc. stands at -2.44. Equity return is now at value -5.60, with -0.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.