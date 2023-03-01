Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW)’s stock price has increased by 1.51 compared to its previous closing price of 15.25. but the company has seen a -4.62% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) Right Now?

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 84.13x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.05. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) by analysts is $19.94, which is $4.58 above the current market price. The public float for PRMW is 156.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.71% of that float. On March 01, 2023, the average trading volume of PRMW was 801.63K shares.

PRMW’s Market Performance

PRMW’s stock has seen a -4.62% decrease for the week, with a -0.32% drop in the past month and a 1.04% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.24% for Primo Water Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.32% for PRMW stock, with a simple moving average of 8.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRMW

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to PRMW, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on January 08th of the previous year.

PRMW Trading at -0.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRMW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, as shares surge +0.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRMW fell by -4.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.85. In addition, Primo Water Corporation saw -0.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRMW starting from FOWDEN JEREMY S G, who sale 47,630 shares at the price of $16.01 back on Feb 08. After this action, FOWDEN JEREMY S G now owns 1,268,770 shares of Primo Water Corporation, valued at $762,685 using the latest closing price.

FOWDEN JEREMY S G, the Director of Primo Water Corporation, sale 90,463 shares at $16.12 during a trade that took place back on Jan 09, which means that FOWDEN JEREMY S G is holding 1,268,770 shares at $1,458,291 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRMW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.44 for the present operating margin

+58.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Primo Water Corporation stands at +1.34. Equity return is now at value -1.10, with -0.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

To sum up, Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.