Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for PPC is at 0.98. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PPC is $26.90, which is $3.51 above the current market price. The public float for PPC is 40.63M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.05% of that float. The average trading volume for PPC on March 01, 2023 was 839.79K shares.

PPC) stock’s latest price update

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC)’s stock price has decreased by -3.47 compared to its previous closing price of 24.23. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/27/22 that Justice Department Probes How Poultry Companies Pay Farmers

PPC’s Market Performance

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC) has experienced a -5.38% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.95% drop in the past month, and a -10.31% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.51% for PPC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.07% for PPC stock, with a simple moving average of -13.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PPC stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for PPC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PPC in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $30 based on the research report published on March 10th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PPC reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for PPC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 28th, 2022.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to PPC, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on February 18th of the previous year.

PPC Trading at -4.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares sank -1.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PPC fell by -5.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.36. In addition, Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation saw -1.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PPC starting from Sandri Fabio, who sale 12,234 shares at the price of $24.36 back on Feb 16. After this action, Sandri Fabio now owns 248,111 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation, valued at $298,020 using the latest closing price.

Galvanoni Matthew R, the Chief Financial Officer of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation, sale 2,805 shares at $24.36 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Galvanoni Matthew R is holding 31,053 shares at $68,330 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.77 for the present operating margin

+10.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation stands at +4.27. Equity return is now at value 26.60, with 8.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.