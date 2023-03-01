Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

In the past week, PFGC stock has gone down by -3.55%, with a monthly decline of -5.48% and a quarterly plunge of -3.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.43% for Performance Food Group Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.65% for PFGC stock, with a simple moving average of 9.25% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) is 33.04x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PFGC is 1.35. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) is $72.46, which is $15.12 above the current market price. The public float for PFGC is 152.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.68% of that float. On March 01, 2023, PFGC’s average trading volume was 1.26M shares.

PFGC) stock’s latest price update

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC)’s stock price has decreased by -2.40 compared to its previous closing price of 57.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFGC

In the past week, PFGC stock has gone down by -3.55%, with a monthly decline of -5.48% and a quarterly plunge of -3.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.43% for Performance Food Group Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.65% for PFGC stock, with a simple moving average of 9.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFGC stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for PFGC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PFGC in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $60 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the previous year 2022.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PFGC reach a price target of $71. The rating they have provided for PFGC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 18th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to PFGC, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on March 18th of the previous year.

PFGC Trading at -5.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares sank -5.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFGC fell by -3.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.81. In addition, Performance Food Group Company saw -3.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFGC starting from Bulmer Donald S., who sale 970 shares at the price of $59.81 back on Feb 13. After this action, Bulmer Donald S. now owns 33,196 shares of Performance Food Group Company, valued at $58,016 using the latest closing price.

Hagerty Patrick T., the of Performance Food Group Company, sale 500 shares at $61.26 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Hagerty Patrick T. is holding 154,290 shares at $30,630 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.64 for the present operating margin

+9.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Performance Food Group Company stands at +0.22. Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 2.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.