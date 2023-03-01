Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc.’s (OIG) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, OIG stock has gone down by -1.30%, with a monthly decline of -16.15% and a quarterly plunge of -21.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.17% for Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.12% for OIG stock, with a simple moving average of -68.28% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OIG) Right Now?

and the 36-month beta value for OIG is at 1.11.

The public float for OIG is 109.79M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.50% of that float. The average trading volume for OIG on March 01, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

OIG stock's latest price update

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OIG)’s stock price has increased by 5.08 compared to its previous closing price of 0.15. but the company has seen a -1.30% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

OIG Trading at -14.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.94%, as shares sank -13.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OIG fell by -1.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1741. In addition, Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. saw -19.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OIG

Equity return is now at value -763.80, with -61.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (OIG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.