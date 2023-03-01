Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) is $3.48, which is $2.7 above the current market price. The public float for OPEN is 537.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.95% of that float. On March 01, 2023, OPEN’s average trading volume was 25.79M shares.

OPEN) stock’s latest price update

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN)’s stock price has decreased by -7.24 compared to its previous closing price of 1.44. however, the company has experienced a -27.79% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/23/23 that Opendoor Posts Heavy Losses After Losing Money on Home Sales

OPEN’s Market Performance

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) has experienced a -27.79% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -35.47% drop in the past month, and a -26.60% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.49% for OPEN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -35.79% for OPEN stock, with a simple moving average of -62.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPEN

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to OPEN, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

OPEN Trading at -19.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.05%, as shares sank -38.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPEN fell by -27.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0385. In addition, Opendoor Technologies Inc. saw 15.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPEN starting from Wu Eric Chung-Wei, who sale 52,335 shares at the price of $2.26 back on Feb 15. After this action, Wu Eric Chung-Wei now owns 30,679,758 shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc., valued at $118,162 using the latest closing price.

Wu Eric Chung-Wei, the Director of Opendoor Technologies Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $1.92 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Wu Eric Chung-Wei is holding 30,732,093 shares at $191,930 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.49 for the present operating margin

+4.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Opendoor Technologies Inc. stands at -8.69. Equity return is now at value -74.40, with -15.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.