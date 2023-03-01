OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS)’s stock price has decreased by -4.42 compared to its previous closing price of 1.13. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ONCS is at 1.75. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for ONCS is $110.00, The public float for ONCS is 0.80M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.82% of that float. The average trading volume for ONCS on March 01, 2023 was 746.61K shares.

ONCS’s Market Performance

The stock of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) has seen a -0.92% decrease in the past week, with a -49.77% drop in the past month, and a -67.95% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 33.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.23% for ONCS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -27.64% for ONCS stock, with a simple moving average of -89.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONCS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONCS stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for ONCS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ONCS in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $10 based on the research report published on March 08th of the previous year 2021.

Dawson James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ONCS reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for ONCS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 27th, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Neutral” to ONCS, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on November 07th of the previous year.

ONCS Trading at -39.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 33.54%, as shares sank -49.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONCS fell by -0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4395. In addition, OncoSec Medical Incorporated saw -35.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONCS starting from DelAversano Robert J, who sale 40 shares at the price of $1.37 back on Feb 09. After this action, DelAversano Robert J now owns 1,008 shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated, valued at $55 using the latest closing price.

DelAversano Robert J, the VP, Finance of OncoSec Medical Incorporated, sale 283 shares at $0.37 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that DelAversano Robert J is holding 22,975 shares at $105 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONCS

Equity return is now at value -334.00, with -130.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.