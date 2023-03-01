On Holding AG (ONON) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for On Holding AG (ONON) is $24.43, which is $4.32 above the current market price. The public float for ONON is 176.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ONON on March 01, 2023 was 2.04M shares.

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON)’s stock price has increased by 2.63 compared to its previous closing price of 21.31. However, the company has experienced a 3.90% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/07/22 that The 100% Recyclable Running Shoe That’s Only Available by Subscription

ONON’s Market Performance

On Holding AG (ONON) has seen a 3.90% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -4.41% decline in the past month and a 18.41% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.21% for ONON. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.09% for ONON stock, with a simple moving average of 13.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONON stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ONON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ONON in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $28 based on the research report published on November 21st of the previous year 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to ONON, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on July 26th of the previous year.

ONON Trading at 8.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares sank -4.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONON rose by +3.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.06. In addition, On Holding AG saw 27.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ONON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.47 for the present operating margin

+55.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for On Holding AG stands at -23.49.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.71.

Conclusion

To put it simply, On Holding AG (ONON) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.