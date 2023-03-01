Olin Corporation (OLN) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, OLN stock has gone down by -4.51%, with a monthly decline of -7.81% and a quarterly plunge of -0.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.39% for Olin Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.52% for OLN stock, with a simple moving average of 6.21% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) is above average at 6.52x. The 36-month beta value for OLN is also noteworthy at 1.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for OLN is $70.31, which is $12.25 above than the current price. The public float for OLN is 130.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.10% of that float. The average trading volume of OLN on March 01, 2023 was 1.24M shares.

OLN) stock’s latest price update

Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN)’s stock price has decreased by -3.23 compared to its previous closing price of 59.68. However, the company has experienced a -4.51% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLN

In the past week, OLN stock has gone down by -4.51%, with a monthly decline of -7.81% and a quarterly plunge of -0.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.39% for Olin Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.52% for OLN stock, with a simple moving average of 6.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for OLN by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for OLN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $50 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OLN reach a price target of $65, previously predicting the price at $60. The rating they have provided for OLN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 05th, 2023.

OLN Trading at 0.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares sank -7.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLN fell by -4.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.53. In addition, Olin Corporation saw 9.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLN starting from Gumpel Damian, who sale 13,000 shares at the price of $62.65 back on Feb 16. After this action, Gumpel Damian now owns 17,155 shares of Olin Corporation, valued at $814,410 using the latest closing price.

Alderman Heidi S, the Director of Olin Corporation, sale 2,000 shares at $64.01 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Alderman Heidi S is holding 0 shares at $128,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.81 for the present operating margin

+22.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Olin Corporation stands at +14.15. Equity return is now at value 50.20, with 15.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In summary, Olin Corporation (OLN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.