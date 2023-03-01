Okta Inc. (OKTA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OKTA is 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OKTA is $80.36, which is $9.81 above the current price. The public float for OKTA is 151.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OKTA on March 01, 2023 was 3.23M shares.

OKTA) stock’s latest price update

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA)’s stock price has decreased by -0.49 compared to its previous closing price of 71.64. however, the company has experienced a -1.22% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/01/22 that Okta Posts Strong Earnings, but the Stock Drops on Merger Integration Issues

OKTA’s Market Performance

Okta Inc. (OKTA) has seen a -1.22% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.13% decline in the past month and a 42.32% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.44% for OKTA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.16% for OKTA stock, with a simple moving average of -4.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OKTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OKTA stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for OKTA by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for OKTA in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $70 based on the research report published on February 14th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OKTA reach a price target of $64. The rating they have provided for OKTA stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on February 13th, 2023.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to OKTA, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on February 02nd of the current year.

OKTA Trading at 0.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares surge +3.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OKTA fell by -1.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.27. In addition, Okta Inc. saw 4.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OKTA starting from Runyan Jonathan T, who sale 10 shares at the price of $69.77 back on Jan 17. After this action, Runyan Jonathan T now owns 72,210 shares of Okta Inc., valued at $698 using the latest closing price.

McKinnon Todd, the Chief Executive Officer of Okta Inc., sale 3,771 shares at $67.41 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that McKinnon Todd is holding 18,662 shares at $254,214 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OKTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-54.64 for the present operating margin

+69.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Okta Inc. stands at -65.25. Equity return is now at value -16.20, with -9.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Okta Inc. (OKTA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.