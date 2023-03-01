Nucor Corporation (NUE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE)’s stock price has increased by 1.92 compared to its previous closing price of 164.28. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 01/28/23 that How to invest in ‘green steel’ disrupters: U.S. company gets ArcelorMittal backing and more stocks to watch

Is It Worth Investing in Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) is 5.01x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NUE is 1.61. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The public float for NUE is 255.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.38% of that float. On March 01, 2023, NUE’s average trading volume was 1.84M shares.

NUE’s Market Performance

NUE’s stock has seen a 2.38% increase for the week, with a 0.34% rise in the past month and a 12.23% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.21% for Nucor Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.29% for NUE stock, with a simple moving average of 24.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NUE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NUE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for NUE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NUE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $172 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NUE reach a price target of $125, previously predicting the price at $146. The rating they have provided for NUE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 14th, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Underperform” to NUE, setting the target price at $102 in the report published on January 11th of the previous year.

NUE Trading at 8.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares surge +0.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUE rose by +2.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $167.99. In addition, Nucor Corporation saw 27.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NUE starting from Utermark D. Chad, who sale 45,357 shares at the price of $177.13 back on Feb 03. After this action, Utermark D. Chad now owns 172,629 shares of Nucor Corporation, valued at $8,034,300 using the latest closing price.

QUERY KENNETH REX, the Executive Vice President of Nucor Corporation, sale 1,962 shares at $177.99 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that QUERY KENNETH REX is holding 74,138 shares at $349,217 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.31 for the present operating margin

+30.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nucor Corporation stands at +18.33. Equity return is now at value 56.30, with 30.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.39.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Nucor Corporation (NUE) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.