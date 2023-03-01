Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS)’s stock price has decreased by -4.00 compared to its previous closing price of 41.50. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/06/22 that Nu Skin Faces New Troubles in China

Is It Worth Investing in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS) is above average at 19.18x. The 36-month beta value for NUS is also noteworthy at 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NUS is $40.00, which is -$1.09 below than the current price. The public float for NUS is 48.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.42% of that float. The average trading volume of NUS on March 01, 2023 was 741.97K shares.

NUS’s Market Performance

NUS stock saw a decrease of -4.07% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.39% and a quarterly a decrease of 2.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.37% for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.47% for NUS stock, with a simple moving average of -4.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NUS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for NUS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NUS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $39 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to NUS, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on October 02nd of the previous year.

NUS Trading at -6.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares sank -5.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUS fell by -4.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.94. In addition, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. saw -5.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NUS starting from NAPIERSKI RYAN S, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $40.42 back on Feb 28. After this action, NAPIERSKI RYAN S now owns 168,784 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., valued at $404,154 using the latest closing price.

NAPIERSKI RYAN S, the President and CEO of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., sale 21,513 shares at $41.38 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that NAPIERSKI RYAN S is holding 168,784 shares at $890,208 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.16 for the present operating margin

+68.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. stands at +4.71. Equity return is now at value 11.60, with 5.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.

Conclusion

In summary, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.