Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The average price recommended by analysts for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) is $3.13, which is $1.07 above the current market price. The public float for KIND is 150.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.08% of that float. On March 01, 2023, KIND’s average trading volume was 1.26M shares.

KIND) stock’s latest price update

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND)’s stock price has decreased by -2.83 compared to its previous closing price of 2.12. however, the company has experienced a -4.63% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/10/22 that Nextdoor Stock Falls. The Social Media Sees Tough Time Ahead.

KIND’s Market Performance

KIND’s stock has fallen by -4.63% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.82% and a quarterly drop of -5.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.36% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.58% for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.07% for KIND stock, with a simple moving average of -25.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KIND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KIND stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for KIND by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KIND in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $6.50 based on the research report published on April 20th of the previous year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KIND reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for KIND stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 29th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to KIND, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on February 24th of the previous year.

KIND Trading at -4.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KIND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.36%, as shares sank -6.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KIND fell by -4.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.31. In addition, Nextdoor Holdings Inc. saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KIND starting from Orta John, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $2.31 back on Feb 16. After this action, Orta John now owns 563,923 shares of Nextdoor Holdings Inc., valued at $5,775 using the latest closing price.

Greylock 16 GP LLC, the Member of 10% owner group of Nextdoor Holdings Inc., purchase 765,000 shares at $3.31 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that Greylock 16 GP LLC is holding 10,917,514 shares at $2,534,368 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KIND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.33 for the present operating margin

+82.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. stands at -49.60. Equity return is now at value -26.70, with -23.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.74.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.