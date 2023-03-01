NetEase Inc.’s (NTES) Stock: A -5.62% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of NetEase Inc. (NTES) has gone down by -5.35% for the week, with a -9.08% drop in the past month and a 21.64% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.75% for NTES. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.62% for NTES stock, with a simple moving average of -1.94% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) Right Now?

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NTES is 0.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 33 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NTES is $719.27, which is $28.05 above the current price. The public float for NTES is 647.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NTES on March 01, 2023 was 1.83M shares.

NTES) stock’s latest price update

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES)’s stock price has increased by 4.91 compared to its previous closing price of 77.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.35% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/17/23 that NetEase Rejects Activision Offer to Extend China Licensing Partnership

Analysts’ Opinion of NTES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTES stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for NTES by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NTES in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $100 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTES reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the price at $120. The rating they have provided for NTES stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 07th, 2022.

Macquarie gave a rating of “Outperform” to NTES, setting the target price at $129 in the report published on July 05th of the previous year.

NTES Trading at -2.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.39%, as shares sank -7.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTES fell by -4.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.98. In addition, NetEase Inc. saw 12.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NTES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.34 for the present operating margin

+54.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for NetEase Inc. stands at +20.43. The total capital return value is set at 15.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.04. Equity return is now at value 19.90, with 12.10 for asset returns.

Based on NetEase Inc. (NTES), the company’s capital structure generated 26.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.82. Total debt to assets is 15.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NetEase Inc. (NTES) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.