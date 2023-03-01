Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 28.86x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) by analysts is $5.00, which is $1.16 above the current market price. The public float for NRDY is 71.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.00% of that float. On March 01, 2023, the average trading volume of NRDY was 638.71K shares.

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY)’s stock price has increased by 26.49 compared to its previous closing price of 2.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 15.45% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NRDY’s Market Performance

Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) has seen a 15.45% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 15.45% gain in the past month and a 53.38% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.85% for NRDY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.20% for NRDY stock, with a simple moving average of 25.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRDY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NRDY stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for NRDY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NRDY in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $3 based on the research report published on May 17th of the previous year 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NRDY reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for NRDY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 30th, 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to NRDY, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on March 01st of the previous year.

NRDY Trading at 22.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRDY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.12%, as shares surge +13.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRDY rose by +16.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.90. In addition, Nerdy Inc. saw 41.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRDY starting from Pello Jason H., who sale 43,603 shares at the price of $2.72 back on Feb 16. After this action, Pello Jason H. now owns 969,184 shares of Nerdy Inc., valued at $118,600 using the latest closing price.

Robinson Heidi, the Chief Product Officer of Nerdy Inc., sale 18,900 shares at $3.12 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Robinson Heidi is holding 1,124,803 shares at $58,911 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRDY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-66.43 for the present operating margin

+65.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nerdy Inc. stands at -2.69. Equity return is now at value -18.50, with -5.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.71.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.