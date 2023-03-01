Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG)’s stock price has decreased by -5.20 compared to its previous closing price of 18.66. However, the company has seen a -9.38% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/14/21 that Neogen Is Combining With 3M’s Food-Safety Business. Its Stock Is Climbing.

Is It Worth Investing in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) is above average at 402.05x. The 36-month beta value for NEOG is also noteworthy at 0.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NEOG is $20.00, which is $2.31 above than the current price. The public float for NEOG is 215.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.58% of that float. The average trading volume of NEOG on March 01, 2023 was 2.73M shares.

NEOG’s Market Performance

The stock of Neogen Corporation (NEOG) has seen a -9.38% decrease in the past week, with a -11.73% drop in the past month, and a 8.73% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.19% for NEOG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.53% for NEOG stock, with a simple moving average of -6.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEOG

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEOG reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for NEOG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 12th, 2022.

NEOG Trading at -2.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares sank -11.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEOG fell by -9.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.88. In addition, Neogen Corporation saw 16.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEOG starting from Jones Douglas Edward, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $17.91 back on Jan 13. After this action, Jones Douglas Edward now owns 11,860 shares of Neogen Corporation, valued at $44,775 using the latest closing price.

Quinlan Steven J., the VP & CFO of Neogen Corporation, purchase 5,000 shares at $11.63 during a trade that took place back on Oct 11, which means that Quinlan Steven J. is holding 32,722 shares at $58,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.12 for the present operating margin

+46.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neogen Corporation stands at +9.16. Equity return is now at value -1.10, with -0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.05.

Conclusion

In summary, Neogen Corporation (NEOG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.