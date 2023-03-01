Navigating the Volatility of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.’s (GEHC) Stock

The volatility ratio for the week is 3.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.40% for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.05% for GEHC stock, with a simple moving average of 15.69% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) Right Now?

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17x compared to its average ratio.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) is $90.00, which is $14.0 above the current market price. The public float for GEHC is 453.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GEHC on March 01, 2023 was 3.34M shares.

GEHC) stock’s latest price update

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.05 compared to its previous closing price of 76.04. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/16/23 that GE HealthCare Makes Push Into Artificial Intelligence

Analysts’ Opinion of GEHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEHC stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for GEHC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GEHC in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $90 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

GEHC Trading at 15.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares surge +6.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEHC rose by +4.87%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.89. In addition, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. saw 30.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GEHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.98 for the present operating margin

+39.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. stands at +10.35.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

To put it simply, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.