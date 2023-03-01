National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE)’s stock price has decreased by -27.92 compared to its previous closing price of 37.36. Despite this, the company has experienced a -31.84% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) Right Now?

National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.49. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) is $41.40, which is $14.8 above the current market price. The public float for EYE is 77.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EYE on March 01, 2023 was 538.84K shares.

EYE’s Market Performance

The stock of National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) has seen a -31.84% decrease in the past week, with a -33.06% drop in the past month, and a -31.98% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.17% for EYE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -33.55% for EYE stock, with a simple moving average of -22.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EYE

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EYE reach a price target of $45, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for EYE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 07th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to EYE, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on June 27th of the previous year.

EYE Trading at -32.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EYE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares sank -31.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EYE fell by -29.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.87. In addition, National Vision Holdings Inc. saw -30.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EYE starting from Acharya Ravi, who sale 1,394 shares at the price of $40.00 back on Jan 04. After this action, Acharya Ravi now owns 832 shares of National Vision Holdings Inc., valued at $55,760 using the latest closing price.

Hepner Virginia A, the Director of National Vision Holdings Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $25.71 during a trade that took place back on May 13, which means that Hepner Virginia A is holding 12,588 shares at $25,707 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EYE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.33 for the present operating margin

+51.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for National Vision Holdings Inc. stands at +6.17. Equity return is now at value 6.30, with 2.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To put it simply, National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.