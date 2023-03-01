Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG) by analysts is $53.75, which is $22.0 above the current market price. The public float for MEG is 27.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.19% of that float. On March 01, 2023, the average trading volume of MEG was 132.85K shares.

MEG) stock’s latest price update

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (NYSE: MEG)’s stock price has decreased by -30.17 compared to its previous closing price of 48.69. However, the company has seen a fall of -33.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MEG’s Market Performance

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG) has experienced a -33.63% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -35.35% drop in the past month, and a -23.63% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.74% for MEG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -34.82% for MEG stock, with a simple moving average of -19.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MEG

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MEG reach a price target of $47. The rating they have provided for MEG stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 12th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to MEG, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on March 18th of the previous year.

MEG Trading at -31.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.39%, as shares sank -37.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEG fell by -34.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.15. In addition, Montrose Environmental Group Inc. saw -23.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MEG starting from PERLMAN RICHARD E, who sale 13,622 shares at the price of $54.17 back on Feb 17. After this action, PERLMAN RICHARD E now owns 679,295 shares of Montrose Environmental Group Inc., valued at $737,904 using the latest closing price.

PERLMAN RICHARD E, the Director of Montrose Environmental Group Inc., sale 400 shares at $54.15 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that PERLMAN RICHARD E is holding 692,917 shares at $21,660 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MEG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.11 for the present operating margin

+24.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Montrose Environmental Group Inc. stands at -4.63. Equity return is now at value -12.30, with -4.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

To sum up, Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.