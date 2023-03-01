MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.56. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) is $109.17, which is $7.36 above the current market price. The public float for MKSI is 57.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MKSI on March 01, 2023 was 747.91K shares.

MKSI stock's latest price update

MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI)’s stock price has increased by 5.15 compared to its previous closing price of 92.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.69% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/01/21 that Krispy Kreme, Micron Technology, CureVac: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

MKSI’s Market Performance

MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) has experienced a 5.69% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.90% drop in the past month, and a 19.55% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.76% for MKSI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.28% for MKSI stock, with a simple moving average of 0.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MKSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MKSI stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for MKSI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MKSI in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $100 based on the research report published on December 20th of the previous year 2022.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to MKSI, setting the target price at $200 in the report published on February 23rd of the previous year.

MKSI Trading at 1.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MKSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares sank -1.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MKSI rose by +5.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.13. In addition, MKS Instruments Inc. saw 14.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MKSI starting from Moloney Jacqueline F, who sale 225 shares at the price of $83.86 back on Dec 01. After this action, Moloney Jacqueline F now owns 9,909 shares of MKS Instruments Inc., valued at $18,868 using the latest closing price.

Mora Elizabeth, the Director of MKS Instruments Inc., sale 200 shares at $83.86 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Mora Elizabeth is holding 15,893 shares at $16,772 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MKSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.13 for the present operating margin

+44.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for MKS Instruments Inc. stands at +18.69. Equity return is now at value 13.00, with 6.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.66.

Conclusion

To put it simply, MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.