McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is above average at 31.63x. The 36-month beta value for MCD is also noteworthy at 0.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MCD is $293.47, which is $30.64 above than the current price. The public float for MCD is 731.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.70% of that float. The average trading volume of MCD on March 01, 2023 was 2.74M shares.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD)’s stock price has decreased by -0.33 compared to its previous closing price of 264.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.73% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 5 hours ago that McDonald’s Cardi B, Offset Promotion Draws Pushback

MCD’s Market Performance

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) has seen a -1.73% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.14% decline in the past month and a -4.03% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.33% for MCD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.80% for MCD stock, with a simple moving average of 2.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MCD stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MCD by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for MCD in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $280 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MCD reach a price target of $288, previously predicting the price at $285. The rating they have provided for MCD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 28th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to MCD, setting the target price at $295 in the report published on October 28th of the previous year.

MCD Trading at -1.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.16%, as shares sank -2.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCD fell by -1.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $265.69. In addition, McDonald’s Corporation saw 0.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCD starting from Kempczinski Christopher J, who sale 3,850 shares at the price of $267.69 back on Feb 23. After this action, Kempczinski Christopher J now owns 34,637 shares of McDonald’s Corporation, valued at $1,030,606 using the latest closing price.

Hoovel Catherine A., the SVP – Corporate Controller of McDonald’s Corporation, sale 2,876 shares at $270.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Hoovel Catherine A. is holding 1,184 shares at $776,520 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.62 for the present operating margin

+55.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for McDonald’s Corporation stands at +26.65. Equity return is now at value -103.40, with 12.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

In summary, McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.