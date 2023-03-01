Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.31x. and a 36-month beta value of 3.56. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Matador Resources Company (MTDR) by analysts is $73.14, which is $19.96 above the current market price. The public float for MTDR is 111.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.95% of that float. On March 01, 2023, the average trading volume of MTDR was 1.09M shares.

Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR)’s stock price has decreased by -2.98 compared to its previous closing price of 55.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MTDR’s Market Performance

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) has experienced a -7.34% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -20.05% drop in the past month, and a -19.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.44% for MTDR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.95% for MTDR stock, with a simple moving average of -7.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTDR stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for MTDR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MTDR in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $70 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

MKM Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTDR reach a price target of $68. The rating they have provided for MTDR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 21st, 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to MTDR, setting the target price at $72 in the report published on September 20th of the previous year.

MTDR Trading at -9.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.01%, as shares sank -16.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTDR fell by -7.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.56. In addition, Matador Resources Company saw -6.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTDR starting from Ehrman Monika U, who purchase 200 shares at the price of $57.32 back on Dec 15. After this action, Ehrman Monika U now owns 30,203 shares of Matador Resources Company, valued at $11,465 using the latest closing price.

Ehrman Monika U, the Director of Matador Resources Company, purchase 200 shares at $51.51 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Ehrman Monika U is holding 27,963 shares at $10,302 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+59.37 for the present operating margin

+63.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Matador Resources Company stands at +37.98. Equity return is now at value 44.20, with 21.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

To sum up, Matador Resources Company (MTDR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.