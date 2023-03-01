Marriott International Inc. (MAR): A Technical Analysis

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.59.

The public float for MAR is 256.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MAR on March 01, 2023 was 1.86M shares.

MAR) stock’s latest price update

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.22 compared to its previous closing price of 169.61. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/14/23 that Marriott Earnings Top Views as Travel Demand Holds Strong

MAR’s Market Performance

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) has seen a -0.84% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.92% decline in the past month and a 4.13% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.00% for MAR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.65% for MAR stock, with a simple moving average of 7.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAR stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for MAR by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for MAR in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $180 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAR reach a price target of $166. The rating they have provided for MAR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to MAR, setting the target price at $170 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

MAR Trading at 3.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares sank -1.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAR fell by -0.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $173.75. In addition, Marriott International Inc. saw 13.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAR starting from Brown William P, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $170.03 back on Feb 24. After this action, Brown William P now owns 17,738 shares of Marriott International Inc., valued at $425,075 using the latest closing price.

Reiss Rena Hozore, the EVP & General Counsel of Marriott International Inc., sale 7,821 shares at $172.02 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Reiss Rena Hozore is holding 16,284 shares at $1,345,368 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.72 for the present operating margin

+21.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marriott International Inc. stands at +11.35. Equity return is now at value 182.30, with 9.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Marriott International Inc. (MAR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.