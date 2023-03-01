Make Informed Decisions with eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Stock Updates

The stock of eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) has gone down by -10.45% for the week, with a -28.31% drop in the past month and a 1.09% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.43% for EXPI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.86% for EXPI stock, with a simple moving average of -9.18% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) Right Now?

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 49.71x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.74.

The public float for EXPI is 74.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.01% of that float. On March 01, 2023, the average trading volume of EXPI was 937.94K shares.

EXPI) stock’s latest price update

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI)’s stock price has decreased by -4.13 compared to its previous closing price of 12.60. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -10.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXPI stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for EXPI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EXPI in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $53 based on the research report published on July 21st of the previous year 2021.

EXPI Trading at -11.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.21%, as shares sank -20.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPI fell by -10.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.11. In addition, eXp World Holdings Inc. saw 9.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPI starting from SANFORD PENNY, who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $14.83 back on Feb 17. After this action, SANFORD PENNY now owns 27,224,043 shares of eXp World Holdings Inc., valued at $890,076 using the latest closing price.

SANFORD PENNY, the 10% Owner of eXp World Holdings Inc., sale 60,000 shares at $13.05 during a trade that took place back on Jan 19, which means that SANFORD PENNY is holding 27,284,043 shares at $783,048 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPI

Equity return is now at value 15.60, with 8.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.