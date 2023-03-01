Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX)’s stock price has increased by 31.18 compared to its previous closing price of 0.93. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 436.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for LHDX is $0.50, The public float for LHDX is 36.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LHDX on March 01, 2023 was 15.62M shares.

LHDX’s Market Performance

LHDX stock saw an increase of 436.03% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 228.49% and a quarterly increase of 206.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 86.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 32.06% for Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 273.90% for LHDX stock, with a simple moving average of -6.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LHDX

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LHDX reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for LHDX stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on April 13th, 2021.

LHDX Trading at 311.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LHDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 32.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 86.27%, as shares surge +200.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +508.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LHDX rose by +448.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3679. In addition, Lucira Health Inc. saw 998.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LHDX starting from Kashmolah Ghazi, who sale 5,028 shares at the price of $0.27 back on Feb 16. After this action, Kashmolah Ghazi now owns 134,075 shares of Lucira Health Inc., valued at $1,358 using the latest closing price.

Allen Anthony Joseph, the Chief Operations Officer of Lucira Health Inc., sale 4,263 shares at $0.16 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Allen Anthony Joseph is holding 144,925 shares at $682 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LHDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-68.45 for the present operating margin

+11.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lucira Health Inc. stands at -69.67. Equity return is now at value -89.60, with -56.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.