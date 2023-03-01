Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND)’s stock price has decreased by -20.04 compared to its previous closing price of 10.73. However, the company has seen a -20.33% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for LIND is at 2.31. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LIND is $17.00, which is $6.17 above the current market price. The public float for LIND is 34.03M, and currently, shorts hold a 18.13% of that float. The average trading volume for LIND on March 01, 2023 was 276.32K shares.

LIND’s Market Performance

The stock of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) has seen a -20.33% decrease in the past week, with a -21.72% drop in the past month, and a -12.36% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.14% for LIND. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -23.20% for LIND stock, with a simple moving average of -9.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LIND

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LIND reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for LIND stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2022.

LIND Trading at -13.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.91%, as shares sank -22.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIND fell by -20.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.05. In addition, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. saw 11.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIND starting from Lindblad Sven-Olof, who sale 14,585 shares at the price of $12.09 back on Feb 07. After this action, Lindblad Sven-Olof now owns 11,681,249 shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc., valued at $176,333 using the latest closing price.

Lindblad Sven-Olof, the Director of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc., sale 24,033 shares at $12.07 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that Lindblad Sven-Olof is holding 11,695,834 shares at $290,078 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-74.66 for the present operating margin

-11.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. stands at -81.03. Equity return is now at value 89.50, with -13.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.