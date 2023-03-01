Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LABP)’s stock price has decreased by -2.61 compared to its previous closing price of 0.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LABP) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LABP is $1.05, which is $2.33 above the current market price. The public float for LABP is 30.40M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.78% of that float. The average trading volume for LABP on March 01, 2023 was 557.71K shares.

LABP’s Market Performance

LABP stock saw a decrease of -4.61% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -14.29% and a quarterly a decrease of 49.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.64% for Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.00% for LABP stock, with a simple moving average of -39.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LABP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LABP stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for LABP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LABP in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $1.40 based on the research report published on April 12th of the previous year 2022.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LABP reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for LABP stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on November 16th, 2021.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to LABP, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on October 20th of the previous year.

LABP Trading at -10.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LABP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.09%, as shares sank -10.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LABP fell by -4.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3875. In addition, Landos Biopharma Inc. saw -25.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LABP starting from RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, who sale 300,000 shares at the price of $0.69 back on Sep 23. After this action, RTW INVESTMENTS, LP now owns 3,975,722 shares of Landos Biopharma Inc., valued at $207,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LABP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-215.64 for the present operating margin

+98.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Landos Biopharma Inc. stands at -213.46. Equity return is now at value -92.60, with -77.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.