Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Kronos Worldwide Inc. (NYSE: KRO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.36x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.05. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO) by analysts is $11.00, which is -$1.29 below the current market price. The public float for KRO is 21.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.68% of that float. On March 01, 2023, the average trading volume of KRO was 266.94K shares.

Kronos Worldwide Inc. (NYSE: KRO)’s stock price has decreased by -5.21 compared to its previous closing price of 11.91. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KRO’s Market Performance

Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO) has seen a 3.96% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -0.18% decline in the past month and a 14.16% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.18% for KRO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.41% for KRO stock, with a simple moving average of -12.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for KRO by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for KRO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $9 based on the research report published on October 13th of the previous year 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to KRO, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on March 14th of the previous year.

KRO Trading at 5.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.42%, as shares sank -1.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRO rose by +3.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.44. In addition, Kronos Worldwide Inc. saw 20.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRO starting from Samford Amy A., who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $9.71 back on Dec 06. After this action, Samford Amy A. now owns 2,000 shares of Kronos Worldwide Inc., valued at $19,420 using the latest closing price.

CONTRAN CORP, the 10% Owner of Kronos Worldwide Inc., sale 5,900 shares at $21.94 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that CONTRAN CORP is holding 0 shares at $129,446 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.56 for the present operating margin

+23.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kronos Worldwide Inc. stands at +5.82. Equity return is now at value 17.50, with 7.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.36.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.