Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB): A Technical Analysis

Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE: KTB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.23.

The public float for KTB is 54.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KTB on March 01, 2023 was 406.39K shares.

KTB) stock’s latest price update

Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE: KTB)’s stock price has increased by 19.89 compared to its previous closing price of 43.50. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 20.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/11/21 that Wrangler Jeans Maker Lifts Outlook as Pandemic Recovery Boosts Demand

KTB’s Market Performance

Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) has seen a 20.41% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.96% gain in the past month and a 16.80% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.15% for KTB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.61% for KTB stock, with a simple moving average of 32.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KTB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KTB stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for KTB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KTB in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $40 based on the research report published on July 11th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KTB reach a price target of $41, previously predicting the price at $55. The rating they have provided for KTB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 10th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to KTB, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on June 08th of the previous year.

KTB Trading at 17.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KTB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.06% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, as shares surge +13.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KTB rose by +20.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.03. In addition, Kontoor Brands Inc. saw 30.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KTB

Equity return is now at value 132.20, with 15.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.