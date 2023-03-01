Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KMB is 0.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for KMB is $128.46, which is $3.87 above the current price. The public float for KMB is 336.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KMB on March 01, 2023 was 1.64M shares.

KMB) stock’s latest price update

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB)’s stock price has decreased by -0.95 compared to its previous closing price of 126.25. however, the company has experienced a -3.23% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/25/23 that Kimberly-Clark Stock Is Lower. The Earnings Outlook Disappointed.

KMB’s Market Performance

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) has experienced a -3.23% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.00% drop in the past month, and a -7.39% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.47% for KMB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.91% for KMB stock, with a simple moving average of -3.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMB stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for KMB by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for KMB in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $120 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KMB reach a price target of $139, previously predicting the price at $137. The rating they have provided for KMB stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Sell” to KMB, setting the target price at $123 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

KMB Trading at -5.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.21%, as shares sank -3.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMB fell by -3.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $128.60. In addition, Kimberly-Clark Corporation saw -7.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMB starting from Hsu Michael D., who sale 41,698 shares at the price of $140.08 back on May 12. After this action, Hsu Michael D. now owns 89,593 shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation, valued at $5,840,943 using the latest closing price.

Wilkinson Tristram, the President, APAC of Kimberly-Clark Corporation, sale 2,069 shares at $137.17 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Wilkinson Tristram is holding 14,102 shares at $283,801 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.08 for the present operating margin

+30.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kimberly-Clark Corporation stands at +9.59. Equity return is now at value 339.00, with 10.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.