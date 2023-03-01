Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP): A Technical Analysis

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE: KRP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.36. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) is $22.80, which is $7.24 above the current market price. The public float for KRP is 40.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KRP on March 01, 2023 was 402.80K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

KRP) stock’s latest price update

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE: KRP)’s stock price has decreased by -3.02 compared to its previous closing price of 15.91. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KRP’s Market Performance

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) has seen a 2.73% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -4.75% decline in the past month and a -9.77% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.54% for KRP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.33% for KRP stock, with a simple moving average of -10.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRP

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KRP reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for KRP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 25th, 2022.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to KRP, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on April 14th of the previous year.

KRP Trading at -4.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.76%, as shares sank -4.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRP rose by +2.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.77. In addition, Kimbell Royalty Partners LP saw -7.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRP starting from Daugbjerg Erik B, who purchase 6,207 shares at the price of $16.11 back on Dec 08. After this action, Daugbjerg Erik B now owns 74,185 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP, valued at $100,000 using the latest closing price.

Rhynsburger Blayne, the Controller of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP, sale 2,500 shares at $17.73 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Rhynsburger Blayne is holding 46,616 shares at $44,325 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+61.01 for the present operating margin

+76.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP stands at +33.16. Equity return is now at value 22.10, with 12.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.01.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.