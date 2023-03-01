International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, IGT stock has gone up by 1.96%, with a monthly decline of -0.38% and a quarterly surge of 11.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.75% for International Game Technology PLC The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.07% for IGT stock, with a simple moving average of 25.05% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) Right Now?

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.88.

The public float for IGT is 103.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IGT on March 01, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

IGT) stock’s latest price update

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT)’s stock price has increased by 2.91 compared to its previous closing price of 25.81. However, the company has seen a 1.96% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of IGT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IGT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for IGT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IGT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $26 based on the research report published on May 12th of the previous year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IGT reach a price target of $43. The rating they have provided for IGT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 17th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to IGT, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

IGT Trading at 6.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares surge +2.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IGT rose by +1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.61. In addition, International Game Technology PLC saw 17.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IGT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.25 for the present operating margin

+47.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Game Technology PLC stands at +1.59. Equity return is now at value 26.10, with 3.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

To put it simply, International Game Technology PLC (IGT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.