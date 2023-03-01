Innovid Corp. (CTV): A Technical Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Innovid Corp. (CTV) is $3.10, which is $1.66 above the current market price. The public float for CTV is 111.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CTV on March 01, 2023 was 230.68K shares.

CTV) stock’s latest price update

Innovid Corp. (NYSE: CTV)’s stock price has decreased by -6.11 compared to its previous closing price of 1.80. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -12.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/07/22 that Innovid, an Adtech Company, Buys TVSquared for $160 Million

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

CTV’s Market Performance

CTV’s stock has fallen by -12.44% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -23.18% and a quarterly drop of -39.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.91% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.01% for Innovid Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.13% for CTV stock, with a simple moving average of -37.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTV stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CTV by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CTV in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $2.70 based on the research report published on September 13th of the previous year 2022.

CTV Trading at -15.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.91%, as shares sank -22.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTV fell by -12.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0910. In addition, Innovid Corp. saw -1.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTV starting from Netter Zvika, who sale 83,260 shares at the price of $1.19 back on Jan 04. After this action, Netter Zvika now owns 2,720,733 shares of Innovid Corp., valued at $98,705 using the latest closing price.

Chalozin Tal, the Chief Technology Officer of Innovid Corp., sale 14,510 shares at $1.18 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Chalozin Tal is holding 2,300,164 shares at $17,175 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTV

Equity return is now at value -23.90, with -19.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Innovid Corp. (CTV) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.